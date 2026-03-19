Published by Santiago Ospital 19 de marzo, 2026

Sen. Markwayne Mullin got the nod from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to take the reins of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Trump's nominee won approval thanks to a yes vote from Democrat John Fetterman, who tipped the scales 8-7.

Mullin garnered one negative vote from the GOP ranks. It was from committee Chairman Rand Paul, who at a hearing the day before rebuked his colleague for comments he had made against him and questioned whether he had the right temperament to lead the department. Mullin had called him a "snake" and reportedly said he understood why a neighbor had assaulted him. The DHS nominee denied that he justified the attack in 2017, and claims he was only trying to explain what happened.

Fetterman and Mullin aside, the other senators voted along party lines. At his confirmation hearing, the White House pick to replace Kristi Noem outlined what his DHS would look like, including a restructuring of the department and a review of recent spending. He also promised more low-key management, assuring that his agency would not aim to grab headlines. "My goal at six months is that we're not in the lead story every single day," he told senators. "My goal is for people to understand we're out there, we're protecting them."

He also expressed a willingness to require warrants for immigration enforcement operations, a key demand from Democrats in ongoing funding negotiations. His stance could pave the way for a possible bipartisan bill to fund DHS, which has been operating for more than a month now without full funding.

Republican leaders plan to bring the proposal to a vote on the Senate floor as early as next week, where it is expected to fare better than in committee, according to AFP.