After resigning two weeks ago amid criticism from the MAGA universe, FDA director of vaccines and genetics returns

Dr. Vinay Prasad will return as director of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) division of vaccines and gene therapy. Less than two weeks after his resignation, surrounded by pressure from some voices in the MAGA universe, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed his return to the agency.

Prasad, close to Robert Kennedy Jr. and FDA commissioner Marty Makary, took office in May this year. Days later, he published a scientific paper alongside Makary announcing that he would limit COVID-19 vaccines to people over 65 or at high risk of serious illness.

Shortly thereafter, he was the target of attacks accusing him of pushing a "progressive" and "Marxist" policy. In addition to posts by activist Laura Loomer on social media, some editorials were published against him, for example, in The Wall Street Journal and Real Clear Politics.

"Meet Vinay Prasad, a young disciple of Bernie Sanders who ranks as one of the most powerful officials in the federal government. He determines whether patients get access to many life-saving medicines. Or not. Think of him as a one-man death panel," journalist Allysia Finley wrote in the WSJ.

A few days later, on July 29, Prasad announced his resignation. At the time, he claimed he wanted to spend more time with his family.

However, HHS confirmed on Aug. 9 that the former official would resume his former position. "At the F.D.A.'s request, Dr. Vinay Prasad is resuming leadership of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research," HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said in a statement.

Laura Loomer's reaction

The MAGA activist was quick to criticize Pradad's return to the FDA. Loomer made a harsh post on her social media, where she threatened to reveal information about some FDA and HHS insiders.

"In another egregious personnel decision under the Trump administration, it is now being reported that longtime progressive Marxist Vinay Prasad who referred to President Trump's supporters as criminals and compared them to drug addicts after saying he stabbed a Trump voodoo doll to 'curse Trump' is apparently back at FDA after Makary advocated for him," she wrote.

"In the coming weeks, I will be ramping up my exposes of officials within HHS and FDA so the American people can see more of the pay for play rot themselves and how rabid Trump haters continue to be hired in the Trump administration," Loomer added.