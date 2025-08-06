Trump administration cuts investment in mRNA vaccines due to lack of efficacy against respiratory infections

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de agosto, 2025

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday the phasing out of its mRNA vaccine development activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). "We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted. BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement, adding that the reduction will include the cancellation of some contracts with a total value of approximately $500 million.

The HHS decision contradicts the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has approved mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for the treatment of COVID-19 by assuring that they would be effective against the virus. Also, such actions come after what Kennedy Jr. - who has admitted to being skeptical of mRNA technology - described as a "comprehensive review" of all mRNA-related investments initiated during the pandemic.

"HHS supports safe and effective vaccines."

In his statement, Kennedy Jr. also announced that he will not initiate any new mRNA-based projects, explaining that BARDA will concentrate its efforts on other platforms that have “stronger safety records” and “transparent clinical and manufacturing practices”. Similarly, the HHS secretary added that vaccine technologies funded during the COVID-19 pandemic that do not meet "current scientific standards" will be officially phased out in favor of other types of platforms and whole-virus vaccines.

"Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions," Kennedy concluded in the statement.