Laura Loomer shares chavista propaganda to get Chevron to continue financing Maduro

In recent days, political activist Laura Loomer has generated controversy on social media by sharing messages that coincide with the narrative of Nicolás Maduro's dictatorial regime. Through her account on X, Loomer has defended Chevron's permanence in Venezuela and has accused the democratic opposition of allegedly favoring China, replicating statements spread by media aligned with chavismo.

A story aligned with pro-government media

This Thursday, Loomer quoted a report by the pro-government media La Iguana TV to assure that high-ranking officials of the Venezuelan dictatorship are holding negotiations with Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's special envoy. According to Loomer, such conversations would aim to extend the license that allows Chevron to operate in Venezuela, which expires on May 27.

The activist repeated the regime's discourse on Venezuelan "sovereignty" and questioned the non-renewal of the license, warning that its expiration could facilitate an alleged confiscation of assets by the Chinese Communist Party.

"Hopefully, the US renews the licenses before May 27th so we don’t hand China another win and so we can prevent China from having more presence in the Western Hemisphere," she posted on his X account.

In another message, Loomer compared the situation with Syria: "Since sanctions were lifted on Syria, sanctions should also be lifted on Venezuela to prevent China from having more energy dominance in Latin America."

Attacks against the Venezuelan opposition

Days earlier, on May 11, Loomer lashed out against opposition leader Maria Corina Machado after she participated in an interview with Fox News. She accused her of backing China taking control of U.S. oil assets in Venezuela, and suggested that the opposition leader was speaking on behalf of Trump and the State Department. "Is Machado now a spokesperson for the US State Department?" she ironized, assuring that her intervention should have generated immediate rejection from the White House.

Alarm over a Chinese "seizure"

On May 10, Loomer even shared a meme warning that, if the licenses were not renewed, China would forcibly seize Chevron's assets on May 27. He further stated that thousands of Chinese workers were already in Venezuela, and suggested that this situation could result in a national security crisis for the United States.

This argument was repeated again in an opinion article that Loomer promoted on May 8, where she argues that Chevron's exit represents a threat to U.S. energy independence and a "strategic victory" for China, ignoring that the sanctions seek precisely to limit financing to Maduro's regime, accused of crimes against humanity.

A strategy that favors Maduro

Although she presents herself as a defender of the U.S. national interest, Loomer's messages have coincided with the arguments promoted by chavismo spokespersons. By replicating their propaganda, the commentator could be contributing to the strengthening of a narrative that seeks to justify the financing of the regime through the continued operations of companies like Chevron in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the White House and the Treasury Department have not yet confirmed whether or not they will renew General License 41B, which allows Chevron to operate in the South American country. The Trump administration, for its part, has taken a tougher stance toward the regime in recent months, applying new sanctions and tariffs on countries that import Venezuelan crude.