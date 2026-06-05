Judge blocks Trump's restrictions on asylum applications for citizens of 39 countries

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de junio, 2026

The justice system on Friday blocked restrictions on asylum applications established by President Donald Trump following the Washington, D.C. shooting of two National Guard members that resulted in the killing of one of them.

The perpetrator of that attack was an Afghan immigrant named Rahmanullah Lakanwal. The National Guard soldier Sarah Beckstrom died, while the other, Andrew Wolfe, was critically injured.

This Friday, U.S. District Judge John McConnell indicated that restrictions on applications for asylum, work permits and citizenship by people from 39 countries were illegal.

"Since that time, individuals from these countries have been categorically prevented from obtaining final decisions regarding, among other things, their applications for asylum, work permits, permanent resident cards or naturalization," said District Judge McConnell.

Following the attack, Trump placed restrictions on citizens from 39 countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Cuba and Venezuela, among others.