'I intend to fix it': RFK Jr. promises to reform Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de julio, 2025

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commented Monday via social media that he was working to reform the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), asserting not only that it is completely broken, but also that it has ignored its purpose and even failed in its mission to compensate those who have been affected by vaccines. "The VICP is broken, and I intend to fix it. I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals," Kennedy wrote in a lengthy post on X, in which he noted numerous historical details about the VICP, of which he has been one of its biggest critics.

"The VICP no longer functions to achieve its Congressional intent," explained Kennedy, who while offering no further details about the changes he is implementing, commented that he was working intensively with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to bring these changes to fruition as soon as possible.

Expanding the program

Earlier this month, Kennedy stated during an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson that he had a team at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that was currently working on expanding the VICP. "We just brought a guy in this week who is going to be revolutionizing the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. We're looking at ways to expand the program so that COVID vaccine-injured people can be compensated. … We’re looking at ways to enlarge the statute of limitations," the secretary said during the interview.

Far from being the first time Kennedy has expressed these views publicly, the fact is that the secretary has on previous occasions stated his intention to expand the program, even assuring that one of its main objectives is to make it easier for claimants to qualify for compensation for adverse effects related to the vaccines they inject.