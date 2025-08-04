The Senate confirms Andrew Puzder as US ambassador to the European Union

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de agosto, 2025

The U.S. Senate confirmed Andrew Puzder as ambassador to the European Union, with a close vote that reflected partisan divisions but also had the backing of two Democratic female senators. The nomination, promoted by President Donald Trump, passed with 53 votes in favor and 44 against.

New Hampshire's female senators, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, broke ranks with their party to support Puzder's confirmation. On the Republican side, the only dissent came from Senator Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, who voted against.

The White House celebrated the appointment through its official account on the social network X, highlighting the successful closing of the process: "CONFIRMED: @AndyPuzder as Representative of the United States of America to the European Union."