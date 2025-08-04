Voz media US Voz.us
The Senate confirms Andrew Puzder as US ambassador to the European Union

The nomination, promoted by President Donald Trump, was approved with 53 votes in favor and 44 against.

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission, in Brussels.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Andrew Puzder as ambassador to the European Union, with a close vote that reflected partisan divisions but also had the backing of two Democratic female senators. The nomination, promoted by President Donald Trump, passed with 53 votes in favor and 44 against.

New Hampshire's female senators, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, broke ranks with their party to support Puzder's confirmation. On the Republican side, the only dissent came from Senator Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, who voted against.

The White House celebrated the appointment through its official account on the social network X, highlighting the successful closing of the process: "CONFIRMED: @AndyPuzder as Representative of the United States of America to the European Union."

An appointment backed by business experience

Puzder was selected by President Trump earlier this year, noting his experience leading companies through difficult financial times. According to Trump, this track record made Puzder an ideal choice to represent U.S. economic and diplomatic interests to European bloc countries.
This is the president's second attempt to include Puzder on his top-level team. In 2017, he nominated him to be Labor secretary, but the former businessman withdrew his nomination before the confirmation hearing due to growing opposition from Republican senators.
