Secret Service director, ambassador to the E.U. and head of Global Media: Trump's latest appointments

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump finally named Sean Curran, the head of his personal security team at the Secret Service, as the new director of the agency, which has come under fire after security lapses last year when the Republican front-runner endured two assassination attempts during the election campaign.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr, had predicted that Curran would be the Secret Service director. On Wednesday, Trump confirmed the appointment on Truth Social, declaring his complete confidence in the appointee.

"It is my great honor to appoint Sean Curran as the next Director of the United States Secret Service," Trump wrote. "Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service."

In the release, Trump commented that Curran has 23 years of law enforcement experience and noted that he began his Secret Service career in 2001 as a special agent in the Newark Field Office.

There, Curran "conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district," Trump wrote.

"During my First Term, Sean served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division, with direct oversight and responsibility of multiple protectees, and enhanced security plans for my residences," the president continued before noting Curran's bravery during the attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he nearly lost his life as a result of the shooting.

"Sean has distinguished himself as a brilliant leader, who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex Special Security Events in the History of our Country, and the World. He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before," Trump stated.

The new ambassador to the E.U. and head of U.S. Agency for Global Media

In addition to naming Curran as director of the Secret Service, Trump also unveiled his two appointments for the U.S. Embassy to the European Union and the new executive director of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

For the first post, Trump opted for Andrew Puzder, former CEO of Hardee's, who, during the Republican leader's first administration, had been nominated to head the Department of Labor.

However, Puzder's case fell apart amidst controversial allegations of spousal abuse.

Eventually, Lisa Fierstein, Puzder's ex-wife, denied her allegations as part of a child custody settlement and acknowledged they were a tactic pushed by her attorney during divorce negotiations with Puzder.

The ambassadorial appointment is a major political comeback for Puzder, who remained in Trump's orbit, joining the America First Policy Institute and serving as a senior adviser during this government transition period.

"During his 17 year tenure as CEO, Andy led the company out of serious financial difficulty, allowing it to survive, become financially secure, and grow. Andy will do an excellent job representing our Nation’s interests in this important region. Congratulations, Andy!" Trump said in appointing Puzder as ambassador to the EU.

For head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Trump opted for writer and Media Research Center founder and president Leo Brent Bozell III.

"As Founder and President of the Media Research Center for 38 years, few understand the Global Media landscape in print, television, and online better than Brent," Trump wrote in naming Bozell III.

He added: "He and his family have fought for the American principles of Liberty, Freedom, Equality, and Justice for generations, and he will ensure that message is heard by Freedom-loving people around the World. Brent will bring some much needed change to the U.S. Agency for Global Media."