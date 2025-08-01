Despite his public feud with Trump, Musk donated millions to Republican super PACs ahead of the midterms

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 31 de julio, 2025

Tycoon Elon Musk no longer gets along -at least publicly- with President Donald Trump, but, still, keeps donating significant amounts to Republican super PACs ahead of the midterms.

According to new campaign finance reports filed Thursday, Musk donated a total of $10,000,000 to major political action committees backing Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In all, the owner of Tesla and other major companies made two $5,000,000 donations to benefit the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund, the two Republican super PACs for congressional races. The donation, made on June 27, came a month after Musk officially left his position as an adviser to the Trump administration, where he was the principal face of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

After leaving the White House, Musk harshly criticized Trump for his spending and the mega bill cuts, to the point that it provoked a harsh public dispute with the president. Then, the tycoon criticized the Republican leader for his handling of the Epstein files, further raising the tone of his questioning.

Despite such context, with his two large donations, Musk became the largest single donor to both Republican groups in the first six months of 2025, demonstrating the tech entrepreneur's ability to influence electoral races.

The donations also came after Musk announced the creation of the "America Party," a political party seeking to become, against all odds, the third force in the US.

According to NBC News, Musk has not only put up money for Republicans, but also pumped $45.3 million into his own political action committee, the America PAC, in the first half of the year.

In total, Musk donated nearly $17.9 million directly to the group and transferred $27.4 million in in-kind contributions.

America PAC's spending is also shocking. In the first six months of the year alone, the committee disbursed $47.3 million, including $15.5 million through the first week of April, when the group played a controversial and prominent role in the April 1 Wisconsin state Supreme Court election and special House elections in Florida.