Most voters support an independent party, but not Elon Musk's party

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de julio, 2025

Most voters support the creation of an independent party, but not Elon Musk. So found a poll released by Fox News and conducted in mid-July. Support is strong among independents and Democrats, but not so among Republicans.

According to the poll's findings, 53% of voters would support a third party, beating the negative option by 11 percentage points. Support reaches 70% among independents, 57% among Democrats and 43% among Republicans.

Compared to the last time Fox News asked voters the same question, support is down 22 percentage points. "In 2010, anger and disappointment with both parties among some Republicans and independents fueled the tea party movement. This time around the disappointment and anger is coming from the Democrats," Republican pollster Daron Shaw explained.

The poll also found some negative perceptions of independent parties. For example, 59% believe their candidates only siphon votes away from Republicans and Democrats. In addition, four in ten voters believe that these candidates are often less prepared.

"The survey shows the dilemma for third parties in the U.S. Voters want another choice, but don’t particularly like the options they’ve seen and are reluctant to back candidates they think are doomed," Shaw added.

Voters don't want a third party led by Musk

However, the same poll found that enthusiasm for Musk is not equally high. Seventy-five percent of voters are not open to supporting a third party created by the X owner.

"Most likely to support a Musk political party are men (31 % extremely/very open), especially Republican men (41 %), men under 45 (38 %) and white men without a college degree (36 %). Independents (32% extremely/very open) and Republicans (31%) are about 20 points more likely than Democrats (11%) to support a Musk-led party," Fox News noted.