Trump says he got angry with Epstein because he was taking his spa staff with him
The president pointed out that one of the people who was “robbed” by the ill-fated financier was Virginia Giuffre, the woman who denounced Prince Andrew.
Despite his weariness with the subject, Donald Trump once again spoke about about Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday. The president assured reporters that he severed his friendship with the ill-fated financier for hiring spa staff from the Republican mogul's club, including the woman who accused Prince Andrew of abuse.
Until now, the White House has maintained that Trump expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club two decades ago “for being disgusting.” Epstein, the wealthy financier, was found dead in jail while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.
Politics
"They have gone absolutely crazy": Trump accused Democrats of taking advantage of the Epstein case to mislead the country
Luis Francisco Orozco
Trump, to Epstein at Mar-a-Lago: "Get out of here"
Until now, a real estate disagreement in Florida had always been pointed to as the cause of the rift between the two, but Trump assured reporters Tuesday aboard Air Force One on the return trip from Scotland that it was the theft of personnel that led to the rift.
"He hired people who worked for me. When I found out about it I said, 'Listen, we don't want you to take our people.' And then, not long after that, he did it again. And I said, 'Get out of here.'"
Opinion
Why Epstein Matters
Karina Mariani
Giuffre, Prince Andrew whistleblower, among staffers 'robbed' by Epstein
Trump also noted that one of the Mar-a-Lago spa staffers taken by his onetime friend was Virginia Giuffre, who filed a civil suit against Epstein's friend Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Last April Giuffre committed suicide in Australia.
Before returning to power in January, Trump promised to publish more information about Epstein, whom part of the conservative right accuses of trafficking young girls for the elite. But the FBI and Justice Department announced in early July that they have not uncovered new elements that would warrant the release of additional information about Epstein.
This angered part of the Republican base. To calm tempers, the Justice Department has requested the release of grand jury transcripts of the Epstein investigation.
Politics
The Epstein files: the specter of a criminal threatens the unity of the MAGA movement
Carlos Dominguez
Maxwell's appearance before the House of Representatives is on the rocks
The financier's accomplice offered to testify before a House committee, but only if she is granted criminal immunity. "If Maxwell were to receive clemency, I would be willing, and eager, to testify openly and honestly, in public. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity," said the lawyers, who also claim the questions in advance.
Finally, her lawyers estimate that she could testify only after the Supreme Court decides whether or not to accept Maxwell's motion to overturn her conviction.
Politics
Ghislaine Maxwell appeals to Supreme Court and Trump to overturn her Epstein conviction
Santiago Ospital