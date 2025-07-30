Trump says he got angry with Epstein because he was taking his spa staff with him

Published by Israel Duro 30 de julio, 2025

Despite his weariness with the subject, Donald Trump once again spoke about about Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday. The president assured reporters that he severed his friendship with the ill-fated financier for hiring spa staff from the Republican mogul's club, including the woman who accused Prince Andrew of abuse.

Until now, the White House has maintained that Trump expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club two decades ago “for being disgusting.” Epstein, the wealthy financier, was found dead in jail while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Trump, to Epstein at Mar-a-Lago: "Get out of here"

Until now, a real estate disagreement in Florida had always been pointed to as the cause of the rift between the two, but Trump assured reporters Tuesday aboard Air Force One on the return trip from Scotland that it was the theft of personnel that led to the rift.

"He hired people who worked for me. When I found out about it I said, 'Listen, we don't want you to take our people.' And then, not long after that, he did it again. And I said, 'Get out of here.'"

Giuffre, Prince Andrew whistleblower, among staffers 'robbed' by Epstein

Trump also noted that one of the Mar-a-Lago spa staffers taken by his onetime friend was Virginia Giuffre, who filed a civil suit against Epstein's friend Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Last April Giuffre committed suicide in Australia.

Before returning to power in January, Trump promised to publish more information about Epstein, whom part of the conservative right accuses of trafficking young girls for the elite. But the FBI and Justice Department announced in early July that they have not uncovered new elements that would warrant the release of additional information about Epstein.

This angered part of the Republican base. To calm tempers, the Justice Department has requested the release of grand jury transcripts of the Epstein investigation.