White House hints that Trump doesn't want Elon Musk's xAI to have federal contracts
During a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was questioned about whether President Donald Trump endorsed federal agencies working with xAI. A terse "I don't think so, no," was her response.
The relationship between President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk, once marked by close collaboration, faces new tensions after statements from the White House suggested that Trump does not support federal agencies contracting with xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company.
July 23, 2025
And when asked if Trump would seek to cancel existing contracts, Leavitt replied, "I'll talk to him about it," leaving the possibility of future action open.
The rift between Trump and Musk
The rift between the president and Musk, whose political alliance lasted nearly a year, fractured in June due to disagreements over the then-budget bill known as the "Big Beautiful Bill."
The "Big Beautiful Bill," now signed into law, has been a central sticking point. Musk, who until late May led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), publicly criticized the legislation for its impact on the federal deficit.
The criticism then escalated into a public spat, with Trump threatening to review federal contracts for Musk's companies, including SpaceX, and Musk responding with accusations and threats to dismantle key assets such as the Dragon spacecraft.
Despite these tensions, SpaceX maintains strategic contracts with the Department of Defense and NASA, deemed "irreplaceable" following an internal review ordered by Trump in June.
Artificial intelligence in the Trump administration
This deal, along with similar contracts awarded to Google, OpenAI and Anthropic, allows other federal agencies to access AI tools through the General Services Administration (GSA).
xAI took this opportunity to launch "Grok for Government," a suite of AI products, including its flagship Grok 4 model, designed specifically for government entities.