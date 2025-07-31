Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de julio, 2025

The Senate confirmed Joe Kent as director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). With 52 votes in favor and 44 against, the former House candidate will join the Trump administration under the wing of Tulsi Gabbard. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was the only Republican to vote against it.

As Kent expressed during his confirmation hearing, he plans to work to fight Latin American gangs and other criminal groups linked to migration. "President Trump is committed to identifying these cartels and these violent gang members and making sure that we locate them and that we get them out of our country," he told the Senate Intelligence Committee in April.

In recent months he was in the news for having participated in the famous Signal group made up of Pete Hegseth, Mike Waltz, and other high-ranking officials.

As for the agency he is in charge of, it was created after 9/11 with the objective of collecting and analyzing information from multiple sources about possible terrorist threats against the United States.