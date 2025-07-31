Senate confirmed Joe Kent as new director of the National Counterterrorism Center
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was the only Republican to vote against the former House nominee.
The Senate confirmed Joe Kent as director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). With 52 votes in favor and 44 against, the former House candidate will join the Trump administration under the wing of Tulsi Gabbard. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was the only Republican to vote against it.
As Kent expressed during his confirmation hearing, he plans to work to fight Latin American gangs and other criminal groups linked to migration. "President Trump is committed to identifying these cartels and these violent gang members and making sure that we locate them and that we get them out of our country," he told the Senate Intelligence Committee in April.
Politics
Jew-hatred an ‘attack on very fabric of our society,’ congressman says
JNS (Jewish News Syndicate)
Politics
Cory Booker declares Democratic Party needs a 'wake up call' in fiery Senate speech
misty severi
In recent months he was in the news for having participated in the famous Signal group made up of Pete Hegseth, Mike Waltz, and other high-ranking officials.
As for the agency he is in charge of, it was created after 9/11 with the objective of collecting and analyzing information from multiple sources about possible terrorist threats against the United States.
Who is Joe Kent?
While he defeated Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, he was defeated by a very narrow margin by Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Indeed, he lost by 3,000 votes out of more than 318,000 cast.
In 2024 he again challenged Perez but again fell in the general election. He got 48% of the vote to his Democratic challenger's 51%. In both of his races he won the endorsements of Trump and members of the House Freedom Caucus.
Kent is the widower of Shannon Kent, who served in the Navy and died during the 2019 Manbij bombing during the Syrian Civil War.
"As a soldier, Green Beret, and CIA officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life. Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the world to the cartels in our backyard," Trump said when he nominated Kent in February.