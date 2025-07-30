Ted Cruz's Cuban roots: a driving force in his fight for freedom

Published by Israel Duro 30 de julio, 2025

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has emerged as one of the leading voices in the global fight for freedom — a stance deeply shaped by the experience of his father, Rafael Bienvenido Cruz, a staunch opponent of Fulgencio Batista’s regime who was arrested, tortured, and ultimately forced to flee to the United States in 1957.

Born in Calgary, Canada, in 1970, Ted Cruz grew up in Houston, Texas. He graduated with honors from both Princeton University and Harvard Law School, where he gained recognition as a skilled debater and built a reputation as a brilliant legal mind. After his studies, he clerked at the U.S. Supreme Court, later served in the George W. Bush administration, and in 2012 made history as the first Hispanic elected to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate.

Cuba: a constant throughout his career

His connection to Cuba has been a constant throughout his career. From the Senate, he has positioned himself as one of the strongest critics of the Castro regime, consistently calling for tougher sanctions and condemning the island’s systematic human rights abuses. For Cruz, the fight for freedom and the battle against communism in Cuba are deeply personal — one of his greatest political ambitions is to witness a free and democratic Cuba.

However, his advocacy for freedom goes beyond Cuba. The senator is strongly critical of authoritarian regimes and has pushed for a firm policy toward nations such as Iran and North Korea. He is also one of the most prominent voices warning of the Chinese threat to the United States, which he says is materializing in various forms. In addition, he has been a leading legislator seeking to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the COVID pandemic and for its human rights violations.

GOP conservative touchstone

Beyond Cuba, Ted Cruz has become a prominent figure in the Republican Party, positioning himself in its most conservative wing with a strong focus on controlling government spending. The Texas senator has been noted for his advocacy of limited government, economic freedom, and national security. His key role in the 2013 government shutdown, as part of the fight to defund the Affordable Care Act, brought him into the national spotlight.

In 2016, he launched his bid to become the Republican nominee for the White House but was defeated by the then-surprising Donald Trump, with whom he had a tumultuous relationship during the campaign. However, once Trump took office, Cruz became a key ally in the Senate and a strong supporter of his policies.