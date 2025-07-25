442 ‘sponsors’ of illegal minors arrested for abuse and other crimes

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de julio, 2025

The Trump Administration has stepped up its efforts to address the crisis of unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors, tracking down more than 13,000 children who entered the United States during the Biden Administration, according to notes from The Post Millennial.

In that regard, 442 sponsors of these minors have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on suspicion of child abuse or other crimes.

For his part, White House adviser Stephen Miller described the issue as a crisis of alarming proportions.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Miller said the actual number of unaccompanied minors entering the country could reach 450,000, surpassing previous estimates of 320,000. "The Democrats have committed crimes to which they can never be forgiven, Sean, and Donald Trump is cleaning it up," Miller said.

Stephen Miller:



“We now believe the true number of missing children that Joe Biden trafficked into the country, that the Democrats trafficked into the country is 450,000 not 320,000.”

In addition, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin emphasized that the safety of minors and their reunification with safe parents or guardians is the Trump administration's top priority, in contrast to the nearly 300,000 children she said were lost under Biden's border policies.

The Trump Administration's actions



To address this situation, the Administration has implemented measures that include offering minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the option of voluntary self-deportation, a practice supported by the Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022.

In that regard, according to a report from CNN, if a minor agrees to leave voluntarily, ICE facilitates the process within 72 hours; otherwise, the case is transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for follow-up.