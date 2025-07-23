A report by the US House of Representatives warns about drug use in Petro's government and cuts aid to Colombia

Published by Agustina Blanco 23 de julio, 2025

A report submitted Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee points to serious concerns about the political, judicial and security situation in Colombia under the Administration of President Gustavo Petro. Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, author and presenter of the report, on his X account, noted:

"Tune in today at 10 a.m. (ET) to watch the @HouseAppropsGOP full committee meeting, where my FY 2026 US national security appropriations bill, which also has implications for Latin America, will be presented."

The document reveals that the United States will allocate $209 million to Colombia for FY 2026, primarily for counter-narcotics, security and development programs. However, this figure represents a drastic reduction of almost 50% with respect to the approximately $400 million the country received annually in previous years.

Criticism of Petro's government



The report begins by acknowledging the “deep and abiding relationship” between Colombia and the United States, highlighting cooperation with the Armed Forces and the National Police.

However, it then notes the Petro Administration's lack of effectiveness in using U.S. assistance to advance common goals. According to the Committee, this perception has motivated the significant cutback in non-military aid, a reflection of Washington's dissatisfaction with the policies of the current Colombian government.

In that regard, the Committee notes that it, "remains deeply concerned about the detrimental policies, erratic behavior, and malign relationships of the Petro Administration, which are at odds with United States security and economic interests.”

Drug use in the Colombian government



One of the most sensitive points in the report is the reference to the "increased drug abuse" in Colombia, which, according to the Committee, reaches even “the highest levels of government” although no specific names are mentioned.

Along those lines, the Committee requests the U.S. Secretary of State (Marco Rubio) to design strategies aimed at implementing programs and aid for the country within “90 days after enactment of this Act on opportunities to implement demand reduction programming in Colombia.”

Political and security instability



The report also highlights the growing political and security instability in Colombia. As an example, it mentions the June 7 attack against opposition senator and presidential aspirant Miguel Uribe Turbay, described as an alarming sign of the volatile political environment.

In addition, concern is expressed about the resurgence of illegal armed actors and criminal organizations that have regained control in territories previously dominated by the State, which has contributed to a significant increase in violence in several regions.

The document also refers to the trial against former President Álvaro Uribe for judicial developments and its impact on the country's political stability.

The Committee notes that the Petro Administration "has failed to effectively utilize United States assistance in advancing shared goals and objectives.” Therefore, funding for Colombia is reduced by 50% from the FY 2025 level for non-military assistance.