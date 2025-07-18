Trump administration steps up scrutiny of solar and wind projects requiring federal permits

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de julio, 2025

The U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday that all solar and wind projects needing federal permits will face stricter scrutiny by the administration of President Donald Trump, detailing that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum will henceforth have the final decision on whether such projects will be allowed to move forward on government-owned land.

In an internal memo, the department said that such "final review" that Burgum will now have will involve everything related to rights-of-way, construction plans, leases andall aspects of the department's federal permitting process for solar and wind projects. In a statement, the Interior Department stressed that it was "leveling the playing field" for coal and natural gas "after years of assault" from the administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden.

A major blow to the renewable energy industry.

The move represents the most recent blow to the renewable energy industry, after Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill Act' eliminated key tax incentives. Shortly after the passage of that law, Trump issued an executive order directing the Interior Department "to eliminate preferential treatment for wind and solar facilities compared to reliable, dispatchable energy sources", a reference to nuclear, natural gas and coal.

In a statement, the leading U.S. renewable energy industry lobby group, the American Clean Power Association (ACP), commented that the Trump Administration's move was the equivalent of a blockade, adding that about 5% of solar projects and 1% of wind projects were currently located on federal lands. "The Interior Department adds three new layers of needless process and unprecedented political review to the construction of domestic energy projects. This isn’t oversight. It’s obstruction that will needlessly harm the fastest growing sources of electric power," detailed ACP Executive Director Jason Grumet.