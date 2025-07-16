Mike Johnson calls on DOJ to release Epstein files: Pam Bondi 'needs to come forward and explain'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de julio, 2025

Mike Johnson called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all existing information on the Jeffrey Epstein case and wants the attorney general, Pam Bondi, to explain statements she has made in the past on the matter.

In an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, the House speaker said he is "all for transparency," when asked if he would support congressional efforts to subpoena the DOJ for Epstein documents or request testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell.

The interview was released after House Republicans on Monday blocked a Democratic amendment to force the DOJ to release Jeffrey Epstein's records.

"It's a very sensitive issue, but you have to get it all out in the open and let the people decide," the Louisiana Republican said.

Pam Bondi must explain herself

Likewise, Mike Johnson said Bondi should clarify comments she made about documents or the alleged client list of Epstein that was on her desk.

"I think she was talking about documents, as I understand it, that were on his desk. I don't know if she was specifically referring to a list or whatever, but she needs to come forward and explain it to everybody," Johnson said.

The Republican said he is "anxious" for the matter to be resolved.

"We need the DOJ to focus on the top priorities. Let's get this issue resolved so they can deal with violent crime, public safety, election integrity, ActBlue and the things the president cares most about," Johnson said.

Donald Trump backs Bondi's work

For his part, the president on Tuesday defended Bondi amid calls for her to resign.

"The attorney general has handled it very well. She's really done a very good job, and I think when you see it, you'll understand," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president expressed that the case is a fabrication created by former President Barack Obama, former FBI Director James Comey and the Biden administration.