Attorney General Bondi announces declassification of several Jeffrey Epstein case files on Thursday

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 27 de febrero, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that several files related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced mogul at the center of a sexual abuse scandal, will be made public this Thursday.

"I think tomorrow ... you're going to see some information about Epstein released by my office," Bondi told Fox News, who added that a series of Epsteins flight records will be released, as well as "a lot of names" connected to the mogul, who in 2019 committed suicide in prison under bizarre circumstances.

Bondi assured that the Department of Justice has worked to protect the personal information of over 250 victims connected to Epstein. This comes in response to the executive order signed by Donald Trump early in his term to gradually declassify sensitive cases, including Epstein's and the Kennedy case.

In the same vein, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna heads the House Oversight Committee's Federal Secrets Declassification task force and, after sending letters to the Justice Department on Feb. 11 and Feb. 19, said she had finally received a response.

The Jeffrey Epstein chaos is one that has raised the most questions in recent years, especially since his death in prison in 2019, when he was awaiting trial. Several theories that have not been able to be confirmed in any way have suggested that it was not a suicide.

The tycoon was very well connected and it is known that much of the country's political class, as well as other spheres, were acquaintances or friends of Epstein. These people would include Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Also several Democratic officials, to whom Epstein would have made substantial donations, as well as Prince Andrew, a British royal.

Epstein's partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was also sentenced and jailed to twenty years in prison in 2021. She was deemed an accomplice and enforcer in Epstein's scheme, for which she was convicted of sex trafficking of a minor, transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiracy.