DOJ under Trump urges SCOTUS not to take up Ghislaine Maxwell's case in filing: report

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up Ghislaine Maxwell's case in a Department of Justice filing.

Maxwell's lawyers stated that she should not have been put on trial due to the plea deal that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein got in 2008 from prosecutors in Florida.

Attorney General Pam Bondi's DOJ responded to Maxwell's lawyers' filing Monday and urged the Supreme Court not to take up her case, according to an exclusive report from The Daily Mail.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex-trafficking and an array of other charges in connection with her procurement of minors for Epstein's indulgence.

She said she was willing to testify before Congress about the Epstein files, sources told The Daily Mail.

The Trump administration has received significant backlash from conservative influencers and journalists over his handling of the Epstein files.

Epstein died in prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls.

© Just The News