Trump authorized ICE agents to "arrest and incarcerate" protesters who assault them

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump authorized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to "arrest and detain" protesters who assault them. After meeting with local authorities in Kerrville, Texas, the president spoke out on Truth Social about the treatment of law enforcement officials pursuing his immigration agenda.

Following the floods that left more than 100 dead in the Lone Star State, the president traveled to the southern part of the country. There he met with Governor Greg Abbott, as well as with other authorities. "I've never seen anything like it," he said of the effects of the floods.

Once back at the White House, he wrote a long post on his social network about a situation he witnessed. As he wrote, he witnessed some protesters violently throwing "rocks and bricks" at ICE agents as they "moved down a road in their car and/or official vehicle." Outraged, the president authorized agents to arrest those who assault them.

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and Border Czar, Tom Homan, to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other law enforcement officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault to stop their car and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so. I am giving total authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public", Trump continued.

The president said, "I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Recently, a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers at the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Sector Annex in McAllen, Texas. The assailant was identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda and, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was "neutralized before any loss of life occurred."

After the fact, DHS also took aim against the demonization of law enforcement, even quoting a Democratic lawmaker who spoke to Axios on condition of anonymity expressing the following: "Our own base tells us that what we are doing is not enough... [that] bloodshed is needed to get the attention of the press and the public."

The article also compiled testimony from Democratic lawmakers calling for more forceful and aggressive responses against the agenda pushed by the Trump Administration.