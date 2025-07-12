Former Congressman George Santos confessed to Tucker Carlson that he feared he might not make it out of prison alive

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de julio, 2025

Former New York congressman sentenced to prison for identity theft and fraud, George Santos, told Tucker Carlson Friday that he felt very afraid he might not make it out of this alive. I don’t know that I’ll survive it. They’re putting me in a violent prison. I’m not a streetwise guy; I don’t know how to fight. I don’t know that I survived this. I am — this could be very much my last interview, and I’m not trying to be overdramatic here. I’m just being honest with you. I look at this as practically a death sentence to what could occur to me," Santos commented on the latest episode of the Tucker Carlson Show.

Santos, who was once considered one of the Republican Party's biggest promises, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after facing 23 charges related to theft of public funds, false statements, money laundering and wire fraud, charges to which the former conservative leader pleaded guilty in August 2024. The former New York congressman must report to prison by July 25.

Criticism of ethics report

During the interview with Carlson, Santos again called the ethics report that led to his expulsion from the House of Representatives nothing more than "a political hit," and even denounced what he called a clear lack of due process before he was formally removed from Congress. Santos' arrival in the House of Representatives was a historic moment, as the first openly gay Republican candidate to electorally win a House seat as a non-incumbent in 2022.

A few days after his victory, different media outlets began publishing articles and investigative pieces thatdetailed how Santos had lied about his work experience. Such revelations eventually escalated to accusations of not only credit and campaign fraud, but also identity theft. After three votes, Santos was officially expelled from the House in December 2023.