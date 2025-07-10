Senate passes amendment to prevent federal funds from being used for FBI headquarters relocation

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de julio, 2025

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved an amendment to prevent the government from using federal resources on a plan recently announced by the Trump administration that seeks to move the FBI's headquarters from its current location in Washington, DC, to the Ronald Reagan Federal Building, also in the capital.

By a 15-14 vote, a majority of the committee decided to back a change to the Department of Justice annual funding bill that blocks the use of funds to move the headquarters to any location other than the already approved 2023 location in Greenbelt, Maryland. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was the only Republican who voted with Democrats to support this amendment.

"My understanding is that this has been a decision that was made just very recently. So I, for one, would like to know that this analysis has actually been going on for more than just a couple months, that there’s actually been that effort to ensure that we’re going to move forward," Murkowski said.

Why is this conflict occurring?

The FBI is currently operating out of the J. Edgar Hoover Building in downtown Washington, which is in critical condition. The structure has severe failures and is even covered by nets to prevent debris from falling on passersby. For this reason, a new headquarters has been planned for years.

In 2023, the General Services Administration (GSA) concluded a lengthy evaluation process and chose a site in Greenbelt, Maryland as the best option to build a new complex. More than $555 million was allocated to begin the project.

However, the Trump Administration recently announced that it expects to reverse that decision and move the FBI to a space within the Ronald Reagan Federal Building, where USAID offices previously operated. This involves scrapping the Maryland plan and redirecting already approved funds for adaptations within an existing building in DC.

Senate responds with opposition to the change

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland introduced an amendment to the budget bill to block any attempt to use federal funds on a move distinct from the planned move at Greenbelt. His argument was that the Trump Administration's proposed change was made without a serious analysis of security requirements, FBI operational mission or current use of the Reagan Building.

Republicans, for their part, had asked for more time to evaluate the matter. They wanted to postpone the vote until they received direct information from the FBI about the change in plans. But the majority on the committee opted to move forward, and with Murkowski's vote, the amendment passed.