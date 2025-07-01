FBI to leave J. Edgar Hoover Building and relocate to another complex in Washington DC, Patel announces

Published by Agustina Blanco 1 de julio, 2025

The FBI and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced Tuesday in an official statement the selection of the Ronald Reagan Building Complex in Washington, DC as the federal agency's new headquarters.

This decision caps nearly two decades of efforts to find a suitable location that meets the FBI's operational and staffing needs, while optimizing federal resources and saving taxpayers billions of dollars.

For years, plans to replace the FBI's current headquarters, located in the aging but historic J. Edgar Hoover Building, focused on building a new suburban campus. However, this project entailed a multi-million dollar cost and years of construction.

In an effort to optimize the federal real estate portfolio, the GSA and the FBI opted to relocate the headquarters to an existing federal property: the Ronald Reagan Complex, which offers modern facilities suitable to support the agency's mission.

"A historic moment," says Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel called the move a "historic moment" for the agency. "Through our strong partnerships with members of Congress and GSA, we are ushering FBI Headquarters into a new era and providing our agents of justice a safer place to work”, Patel said. He further noted that the move to the Ronald Reagan Complex is the most cost-effective and efficient option to fulfill the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

For his part, acting GSA Administrator Stephen Ehikian highlighted structural problems with the Hoover Building, which suffers from years of deferred maintenance, including an outdated water system and deteriorating concrete. “I am proud of the GSA's commitment to working with Director Patel and his FBI team to find a building that best supports their mission and their people,” Ehikian said.

About the Ronald Reagan Complex The Ronald Reagan complex, which currently houses Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and other tenants, will be adapted to meet the needs of the FBI.



The GSA will work with CBP to ensure that CBP continues to fulfill its mission during the transition.



According to Michael Peters, commissioner of the GSA's Public Buildings Service, the move not only provides a first-class location for the FBI, but also avoids more than $300 million in cumulative maintenance costs at the Hoover Building and saves billions in new construction.



In that regard, he stated, “We are proud to partner with Director Patel to drive efficiency and improve the quality of space for a productive workforce in service to national security and taxpayers.”

The move to the Ronald Reagan Complex represents a significant step toward modernizing FBI operations while reinforcing the federal government's commitment to efficiency and fiscal responsibility.

The GSA and the FBI will continue to collaborate to ensure a smooth transition, prioritizing national security and the well-being of the agency's employees.