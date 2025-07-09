The FBI opened an investigation against Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan for possible wrongdoing in the Trump-Russia case

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de julio, 2025

The media Fox News revealed Tuesday that the FBI opened an investigation against former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey for possible wrongdoing related to the investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump and the Russian regime, including allegedly making false statements to Congress. The conservative network detailed that, according to Justice Department sources, the current CIA director, John Ratcliffe, forwarded evidence of several irregularities committed by Brennan to the current FBI director, Kash Patel, for possible prosecution. Also, said sources - whom they did not identify in their article - revealed that while a criminal investigation had been opened against Brennan, it is unknown whether it would go beyond the alleged false statements to Congress.

In the case of Comey, Fox News reported that, while the former bureau director is officially under investigation,the specific facts that would be under examination are unknown. Similarly, the media outlet explained that, while the full scope of the investigations against both former officials was not entirely clear, DOJ sources described the FBI's position on the actions committed by Comey and Brennan as a "conspiracy." So far, neither the CIA nor the FBI has issued any comment on the investigation.

"Procedural anomalies."

The investigation comes after Ratcliffe last week declassified a review on the development of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), which claimed that Russia tried to influence the 2016 presidential election to favor then-Republican candidate Donald Trump. Despite this, the review concluded that the process was rushed and even featured numerous "procedural anomalies," adding that several officials went so far as to deviate from established intelligence standards.

It also found that Brennan's decision and Comey to include the controversial "Steele Dossier" in the assessment was clearly against basic principles of analysis, which ended up undermining the credibility of one of the key findings. The review will go down in history as the first time career CIA officials officially acknowledged the politicization of the process by presidential appointees, in this case Democrat Barack Obama.