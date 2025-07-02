RFK, Jr. to modify COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation program

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de julio, 2025

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he will revise the COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation program to better support patients who experience illnesses directly linked to the vaccine's administration.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host asked him whether he would make any changes to compensate those affected. RFK Jr. responded without hesitation.

“What about the people affected by the COVID-19 vaccine? There are so many of them—I know a lot personally. Some died, some were left disabled. Nobody seems to care. They’re never talked about, and they don’t seem to be getting any help. Will that change?” Carlson asked.

“Yes, that’s going to change,” RFK Jr. responded. “Like I said, the biggest obstacle is the Vaccine Act of 1986, and fixing that so we can compensate those people is complicated. But we just brought someone in this week who’s going to revolutionize the vaccine injury compensation program.”

"If there is doubt about whether someone's injury came from the vaccine or not, it will be assumed that it did, and they will be compensated appropriately. We are looking to expand that program so that those injured by the COVID-19 vaccine can be compensated. We are also looking to extend the statute of limitations because there are people who don't discover physical problems or illnesses until after that," the HHS secretary added.

The Biden administration ordered to censor information on vaccines and COVID-19

The host also inquired about what RFK, Jr. thought about whether COVID-19 vaccines killed more people than they saved. The HHS secretary was skeptical and declined to give a subjective answer to such a question. That said, he blamed the Biden administration for not having a clear answer for how they acted during the pandemic, ordering hiding and censoring information that could have clarified this question.

"My opinion on that is irrelevant. What we're going to try to do is make that science available for the public to see that science. I wouldn't make a pronouncement one way or the other. The truth is I don't know. The reason I don't know is that the studies that the agency I now run did were of poor quality and were not designed to answer that question. There has been a lot of cover-up on this question, on vaccine injury. Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that he was ordered by the Biden Administration to suppress any information or theories posted on his platforms. I was one of those censored," said RFK, Jr.

The HHS Secretary expressed doubt about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, pointing out that "many who were given a vaccine contracted COVID-19 later." "People thought that by getting vaccinated they avoided getting COVID-19. Now they know that wasn't true," he added.