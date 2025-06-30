FBI and DOJ execute the largest healthcare fraud operation in the nation's history

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de junio, 2025

The FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that they carried out the largest healthcare fraud operation in the country's history, in which criminal charges were filed against 324 individuals, including healthcare professionals.

This massive operation, which reflected losses of more than $14.6 billion linked to different fraud schemes, involved other agencies and the attorneys general of a dozen states.

"This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers. Make no mistake – this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities," Attorney General Pam Bondi said via a release.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. assured that his department will continue to work "aggressively" with all relevant agencies to "eliminate the pervasive health care fraud" that caused, during the previous administration, "skyrocketing" costs, affecting taxpayers' money.

Criminal organization and theft among charges presented

FBI Director Kash Patel also commented on the matter, offering more specific details on this federal action: "$245 million seized, hundreds of defendants and medical professionals charged, and $15 billion in losses prevented in the largest coordinated healthcare fraud takedown in history."

The list of defendants includes 29 names charged for "their involvement in transnational criminal organizations," the DOJ reported. Some of them operated from Russia, Pakistan and Eastern European countries.

Charges against all defendants included constituting a transnational criminal organization, theft or identity theft. "Illegal pharmacy networks" were also dismantled that supplied illegal drugs such as opioids, according to Matthew Galeotti, head of the DOJ's Criminal Division.

Aside from the money, there were luxury vehicles, cryptocurrency and other assets also seized. The DOJ added that it will create a "Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center" in collaboration with the FBI, HHS and other relevant agencies.