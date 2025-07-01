Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon won't seek reelection, leaving House Republican seat vulnerable

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) announced Monday he will not seek reelection next year in his key battleground district, leaving a House Republican seat vulnerable.

"After 30 years in the Air Force and 10 years in Congress, it’s time to spend my future with the love of my life, our four kids, and our wonderful grandchildren. Thank you, Nebraska!" Bacon wrote on X.

Bacon won reelection in 2024 in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District by less than two percentage points. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris won the district by nearly five percentage points.

“The writing has been on the wall for months. Nebraskans are tired of the false promises that Republicans are trying to sell and they want real results,” said Madison Andrus, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “Don Bacon’s decision to not seek reelection in 2026 is the latest vote of no-confidence for House Republicans and their electoral prospects. Next November, Nebraskans are going to elect a Democrat who will actually deliver for them.”

As his district has swung more to the left, Bacon has retained support through his centrist stance.

Bacon said in “this district, you got to win swing voters. It’s just a fact of life.” Still, Bacon thinks Republicans are well positioned to win the race, according to the Associated Press. The current field of Democratic candidates, Bacon says, appeals only to the far left.

His announcement comes just one day after another congressional Republican, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, said he would not seek reelection.

