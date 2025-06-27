Trump creates PAC to defeat Massie in 2026: 'We will spend whatever it takes'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump is determined that Thomas Massie (R-KY) will not remain in the House of Representatives after 2026. In addition to the usual political clashes between the president and the congressman, the straw that broke the camel's back was the harsh criticism of the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. Days later, Trump's team launched Kentucky MAGA, a political action committee (PAC) specifically designed to make Massie lose the Republican primary next year. According to Axios, they have already bought their first ad for $1 million.

The president and the Kentucky Republican had already crossed paths in March over the government shutdown, with strong statements from both sides. "Reminds me of Liz Cheney before her historic downfall," Trump posted on Truth Social, to which Massie replied the following: "Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance."

Months later, the Kentuckian asserted that White House strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities were unconstitutional. This did not go down well with the president, who, in addition to publicly criticizing again, pledged to campaign so that he would not win reelection in 2026.

As reported by Axios, the Kentucky MAGA PAC will be led by Trump's top political advisers, Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita. "Massie's long-time opposition to President Trump's working family tax cuts -- and really anything to do with President Trump -- is coming to an end. Thomas Little Boy Massie will be fired," LaCivita told the media outlet.

As for the money they would be willing to invest to defeat the Kentucky native, they clarified that they would spend "whatever it takes" to achieve the president's goal.