Trump creates PAC to defeat Massie in 2026: 'We will spend whatever it takes'
In addition to the usual political clashes between the president and the congressman, the straw that broke the camel's back was the harsh criticism of the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Donald Trump is determined that Thomas Massie (R-KY) will not remain in the House of Representatives after 2026. In addition to the usual political clashes between the president and the congressman, the straw that broke the camel's back was the harsh criticism of the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. Days later, Trump's team launched Kentucky MAGA, a political action committee (PAC) specifically designed to make Massie lose the Republican primary next year. According to Axios, they have already bought their first ad for $1 million.
The president and the Kentucky Republican had already crossed paths in March over the government shutdown, with strong statements from both sides. "Reminds me of Liz Cheney before her historic downfall," Trump posted on Truth Social, to which Massie replied the following: "Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance."
Months later, the Kentuckian asserted that White House strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities were unconstitutional. This did not go down well with the president, who, in addition to publicly criticizing again, pledged to campaign so that he would not win reelection in 2026.
As reported by Axios, the Kentucky MAGA PAC will be led by Trump's top political advisers, Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita. "Massie's long-time opposition to President Trump's working family tax cuts -- and really anything to do with President Trump -- is coming to an end. Thomas Little Boy Massie will be fired," LaCivita told the media outlet.
As for the money they would be willing to invest to defeat the Kentucky native, they clarified that they would spend "whatever it takes" to achieve the president's goal.
The turbulent relationship between Trump and Massie
"Looks like a Third-rate Grandstander named Thomas Massie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity," he posted on what was then Twitter.
Massie recently recalled that moment during an interview with Tucker Carlson, detailing how Trump called him on the phone while he was on the House floor. As he recalled through an interesting imitation of the president's voice, Trump threatened to endorse a candidate against him in the primary, reminding him that he would surely lose.
Eventually, Massie was re-elected in 2020 and even got Trump's endorsement for the 2022 midterm elections. However, the scenario looms very differently for 2026, as the president is determined to unseat the libertarian-leaning Republican.