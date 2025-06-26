Trump unleashes Democratic criticism after his plans to curb congressional access to classified information came to light

Published by Sabrina Martin 25 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump is seeking to limit the sharing of classified information with Congress after initial assessments of the recent US offensive against Iranian nuclear facilities were leaked, according to reports. The decision has provoked a strong reaction among Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, who accuse President Trump of undermining legislative oversight.

The decision comes in the wake of the release by media outlets such as CNN and The New York Times of a confidential report questioning the effectiveness of the strikes launched last Saturday. According to that assessment, Iranian facilities would have suffered minor damage, and the regime's nuclear program would only have been delayed by a few months, in contrast to public claims that the strikes were devastating.

Concern over leaks and executive defense.

A senior White House official was clear in describing the new approach: "We are declaring a war on leakers." According to Axios, classified information was shared Monday night with members of Congress, and by Tuesday it had been released to the press. "Almost as soon as we put the information on [the system used to share intel with Congress], it leaks," one official complained.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a formal Pentagon investigation, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Fox News that the FBI is already involved. "This was a top-secret intelligence analysis that very few people had access to," she emphasized.

For his part, Republican Rep. Rick Crawford, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, denounced that "access to classified information is a privilege" and condemned what he called a "blatant disregard" for security protocols. He said he will continue to work with the administration to ensure that oversight is conducted through proper channels and with due respect for confidentiality.

Criticism from the Democratic Party

Top Democratic lawmakers voiced their immediate rejection of the move, accusing President Trump of using the leaks as a pretext to avoid congressional scrutiny. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) questioned, "This isn't about national security—it's about Trump's insecurity (...) What is he hiding?"

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) suggested that the White House was embarrassed because the leak indicated that they "did not obliterate the Iran nuclear program as promised." Others, such as Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), noted that while the leak should be investigated, it is equally "unacceptable" to use conjecture to disconnect Congress from its constitutional duty of oversight.