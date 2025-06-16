Trump rejected Israel’s plan to kill Iranian supreme leader, report reveals

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de junio, 2025

A senior U.S. official told AFP that President Donald Trump opposed an Israeli plot to assassinate Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

"We found out that the Israelis had plans to hit Iran's supreme leader. President Trump was against it and we told the Israelis not to," said the American official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sidestepped a question about this alleged plan in an interview with Fox News: "I'm not going to get into that," he said. "But I can tell you, I think that we do what we need to do, we'll do what we need to do. And I think the United States knows what is good for the United States," he said.

In addition, Netanyahu announced that the head of Iranian intelligence and his deputy had been eliminated in an attack in Tehran.

Donald Trump hours earlier called on the two countries to reach an agreement to end the hostilities and warned of a "possible" U.S. intervention in the conflict.