US brings two warships closer to Israel

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de junio, 2025

This Friday it became known that the Pentagon is moving two destroyers to the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The situation comes as Israel braces for possible retaliation from Iran following Friday's bombing of Iranian military facilities.

Defense officials, who requested anonymity, told Politico that the ships, which are capable of defending against ballistic and cruise missile attacks, were already in the region and are moving.

"They provide an extra layer of security for U.S. assets already in the Middle East and could help Israel beat back any Iranian missile attacks. U.S. ships played a similar role last October in defeating a massive Iranian ballistic and cruise missile attack on Israel," explained Politico.

The information became known after President Donald Trump, urged Iran to reach an agreement and warned that otherwise there will be more "death and destruction" following Israel's attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. The Republican argued that "it will only get worse."

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump asserted on Truth Social.