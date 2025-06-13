Sheinbaum's government condemns death of Mexican national in ICE custody

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de junio, 2025

A Mexican immigrant died, for reasons not yet clarified, while in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This was reported by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, which said it had contacted American authorities to investigate what happened, and with relatives of the deceased, to whom it promised to provide legal advice.

In addition, it assured that it had requested explanations from the detention center in Stewart, Ga., because in spite of "regularly" attending its facilities to converse with the Mexican detainees, it had not received notification to interview the now deceased.

Although it did not release his identity, it did report that he died a week ago, on Saturday, June 7, and that he had been transported to the detention center from Jackson State Prison.

The Mexican government has been critical of Donald Trump's immigration policy. The death comes shortly after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated her reproaches in conversation with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, to whom she said she did not "agree with this scheme of criminalizing hard-working people." She also said she expects to have a dialogue with Trump on immigration raids at the G7 summit next week.