Sheinbaum to meet with Trump at G7 Summit to address immigrant raids
During a meeting at Mexico's National Palace on Wednesday, the leader also commented to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau that she was not "in agreement with this scheme of criminalizing working people."
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that she expressed to the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State her disagreement with immigration raids, an issue she hopes to address directly with President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Canada next week.
During a meeting at Mexico's National Palace on Wednesday, Sheinbaum commented to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau that she was not "in agreement with this scheme of criminalizing working people," in reference to the raids that in recent days have sparked protests in several cities.
The president also rejected the immigration raids, which have left some 61 Mexicans captured to date according to her government. They are a means "to detain people who work honestly," Sheinbaum assured.
On Tuesday of this week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Mexico's president of encouraging protests in Los Angeles in response to the immigration raids.
Landau, her LATAM tour and Claudia's message
Landau, who after his visit to Mexico will travel to El Salvador and Guatemala, pledged to "send this message to the State Department and to President Trump himself," Sheinbaum revealed to the press.
The leftist ruler also shared with the undersecretary her intention to speak with Trump about the raids during a "very likely" meeting in the framework of the G7 summit, to be held in Canada between June 15 and 17.
The G7 Summit
"It is very likely that we will indeed meet with President Trump," said the Mexican president.
Sheinbaum also plans to address with Trump tariffs on remittances and the blockade on Mexican cattle exports. The president plans to travel Monday to the summit and return Tuesday night.