DNC overturned activist David Hogg's victory for vice chair of the committee and will repeat the election

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de junio, 2025

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted Wednesday to overturn the victories that David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta recently won for the committee's vice chairmanship, and thus repeat the election event on separate ballots. The vote to repeat the elections obtained a final result of 294 votes in favor and 99 against, which represents a real setback for Hogg, who during the last years has been considered one of the most important emerging figures within the Democratic Party.

Thus, the DNC will hold two separate ballots: the first will be from June 12 to 14 for the male vice chairman ballot, and the second will be from June 15 to 17 for a vice presidential ballot open to candidates of either gender. The decision has generated numerous reactions within the Democratic ranks, with several considering the rerun election a necessary action, and others considering that the overturning of Hogg and Kenyatta's victories may create an unnecessary schism within the party, which appears to be in a drift following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Tensions with Hogg

While Hogg initially won the vice presidential election, the truth is that the young leftist has become a controversial figure within the party, to the point of generating enormous tension due to his involvement in several electoral challenges to Democratic figures while holding his position within the DNC. Those tensions came to a boiling point earlier this week when the audio of a Zoom video call between several DNC officials was leaked, and Chairman Ken Martin expressed frustration with Hogg. At one point in the audio, Martin commented to the young man, “I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to, so it’s really frustrating.”

For his part, Kenyatta issued a statement in which he accepted the decision and was enthusiastic about the repeat election event. “I respect the vote of the DNC, and now we can almost bring this chapter to a close,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to making my case to DNC members and our party as a whole on how we make life better and refocusing on Trump’s attacks on our Constitution and working families."