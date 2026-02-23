The White House congratulates the Mexican Army for the operation that brought down 'El Mencho' and confirms the support of the United States

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de febrero, 2026

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the White House, congratulated the Mexican Army for the operation that killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho. Also, she confirmed that the United States supported Mexican security forces.

"The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio El Mencho Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated,"Leavitt wrote on her X account.

"The Trump Administration also commends and thanks the Mexican military for their cooperation and successful execution of this operation," she added.

In that sense, Leavitt maintained that El Mencho was a priority target for the Mexican and US governments, for being one of the main traffickers of fentanyl to US territory. She highlighted that in this operation, three additional members of the cartel were killed, three were wounded and two were arrested.

"Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — because that’s exactly what it is," Leavitt noted.

"President Trump has been very clear — the United States will ensure narcoterrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved," she added.

A wave of violence in Mexico leader of the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG).



The event occurred during an operation in the municipality of Tapalpa, in the state of Jalisco, with the support of the U.S. intelligence apparatus.



The CJNG's reaction was immediate, generating a wave of violence in Mexico. After learning of the drug trafficker's death, coordinated blockades of highways and strategic avenues in Jalisco were set up by the criminal group.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico is maintaining a security alert for U.S. citizens in that country because of the situation. "Due to ongoing security operations and roadblocks and related criminal activity, U.S. citizens in various locations in Mexico are urged to remain in their homes."

"Although no airports have been closed, the roadblocks have affected airline operations, and most domestic and international flights have been canceled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All transportation services in Puerto Vallarta have been suspended.some companies have suspended their operations," the embassy detailed.