Trump Denies General Caine Opposes Striking Iran, Says He Believes War Would Be ‘Easy to Win’

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump denied that Gen. Daniel Caine is against an eventual military action against Iran and assured that, if such a decision is made, the military chief "only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack."

The president, who posted the message through the social network Truth, also affirmed that Caine considers that a war with Iran would be "easy to win."

"Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won."

In the same post, the president rejected journalistic versions that spoke of possible limited strikes against Iranian targets. He asserted that the general "has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about" and reiterated that, if ordered, he would lead the action.

Trump further stressed that the final decision rests solely with him: "I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them."

The statements come at a time of strong pressure on the Iranian regime. Protests have been reported in different cities across the country in recent weeks, with allegations of tens of thousands killed in the brutal crackdown.

In parallel, diplomatic contacts continue in an attempt to put negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program back on track and reduce the risk of a direct confrontation. Washington has insisted that it is keeping the path of dialogue open, although without ruling out other military options.