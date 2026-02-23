Trump warns of retaliatory tariffs against countries that 'play games' with Supreme Court decision

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened nations with punitive increases in import tariffs if they decide to "play games" after the Supreme Court struck down his global tariffs last week.

"Any Country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have 'Ripped Off' the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," Trump wrote on social media.

In addition, Trump insisted in a separate post on Truth Social that "As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs."

Previously, the president had reacted to the Supreme Court decision. The Republican announced Saturday that he will raise the global tariff on imports to 15% in a further escalation of his trade policy, just a day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that much of his tariff program lacks a legal basis.

In a message on Truth Social, the president stated that, after a "complete review" of the high court's decision, which he described as "extraordinarily anti-American," his administration will increase the levies "to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level."