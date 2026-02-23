Trump honors victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants at White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump declared February 22 as National Angel Family Day. The president made the proclamation at an event held in the East Room of the White House, where he honored families who have lost loved ones to crimes committed by illegal immigrants, which he calls 'Angel Families'.

The president was accompanied by the mother of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed by an illegal immigrant, Jose Ibarra, on the campus of the University of Georgia on Feb. 22, 2024. The first law signed by Trump since his return to the White House even bears the young woman's name.

Trump also received relatives of Jocelyn Nungaray and Rachel Morin, also killed by undocumented immigrants, and Matthew Denice, Sarah Root and Ivory Smith, who were killed in accidents caused by drunk drivers who entered the United States illegally.

"Throughout this hall, I am joined by heartbroken Americans who have lost parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and treasured loved ones to the scourge of illegal immigration, let in by the past administration. Under the Trump administration, their suffering is forgotten no longer," the president said.

Later, family members of the victims took the floor, recalled their respective cases and thanked the White House for the event.

One of the most outstanding testimonies was that of Ethan Curreri, the officer who initially arrested José Ibarra in New York. Ibarra, who had previously been arrested for other crimes, was released in that same state before federal authorities could issue a warrant for his arrest.

"I personally arrested José Ibarra for endangering the welfare of a child. A few months later, I saw his face again in the news after he viciously murdered Laken Riley. I did my job. I put him in custody — the system failed. No detainer, no accountability, no deportation — and an innocent American life was taken. If you enter our country illegally, there will be consequences under this administration," Curreri said.

Also speaking was Allyson Phillips, Laken Riley's mother. She thanked President Trump for giving a voice to families who lost a loved one to illegal immigration, and particularly for keeping his campaign promise to her not to forget her daughter.

"You have said from the beginning, literally the day after this happened, that you would not forget about Lincoln. You weren't president at that time and you have not forgotten. You have fought a fight that most people would not want to have to fight. President Trump, you are doing a thankless job that most people just wouldn't do. I just can't thank you enough. There are just not enough words to say because if you've lived the nightmare that we have lived, you understand the importance of the job that he's doing and securing our nation and fighting for our families because this could be any family. This happened to my family. This could be any one of your families," Phillips said during her remarks at the event.