UK: Police arrest former British ambassador to US over his ties to Epstein

London's Metropolitan Police arrested former British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson for alleged misconduct in public office, following the disclosure of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein that reveal his relationship with the late felon.

According to AFP, the released documents reveal that the former ambassador transmitted information likely to influence the markets to the financier, especially during his time as a minister in the government of Gordon Brown, between 2008 and 2010.

"Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," police said in a statement. "He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview," police added, following searches previously conducted at Mandelson's home.

The revelations about the diplomat's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein have increased pressure on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer for appointing him ambassador to the United States in December 2024.

Mandelson "lied repeatedly"

In early February, Starmer confirmed that he knew of the relationship between Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein before appointing him ambassador to the U.S., and claimed that the former House of Lords member "lied repeatedly" about the extent of his contacts with the sex offender.

"He lied repeatedly to my team, when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador," the prime minister said. "I regret appointing him. If I knew then what I know now, he would never been anywhere near government."

The scandal prompted the resignation of both Starmer's chief of staff and his communications director.

Mandelson, the grandson of former Labour Home and Foreign Minister Herbert Morrison, has been a leading figure in the Labour Party for five decades.