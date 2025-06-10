"They can run, but they can't hide": Bondi confirms FBI has identified suspect accused of assaulting federal agent

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de junio, 2025

The country's attorney general, Pam Bondi, announced that the FBI identified the suspect accused of assaulting a federal agent during the violent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, California.

According to Bondi, the man, named Reyes, threw rocks at official vehicles in the city of Paramount on Saturday afternoon, during the second day of demonstrations, causing injury to an officer and damage to federal property.

At the time of the announcement, Bondi said the FBI was executing a search warrant at his home, placing the suspect's name within the most wanted list.

"He has been identified by the great police work by the FBI (...) So, you can run, you can’t hide. We are coming after you federally. If you assault a police officer, if you rob a store, if you loot, if you spit on police officers, we’re coming after you," Bondi announced during an interview on Fox News's Hannity program.

The attorney general also assured that those who commit violent crimes -looting, attacks with Molotov cocktails or assaults against law enforcement officers- will face charges under the Hobbs Act, a regulation that allows action against violent acts that affect interstate commerce. A penalty for damage to commerce under this law could carry up to 20 years in prison. Even spitting on a federal agent could be grounds for a stiff criminal charge.

"As President Trump said: ‘You spit, we hit’. Get ready. If you spit on a federal law enforcement officer, we are going to charge you with a crime federally. You are looking at up to five years maximum in prison," Bondi warned the anti-ICE protesters.

The attack in question occurred on Saturday, at around 3:30 p.m. Following the situation, the FBI offered a $50,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the suspect, described by the agency as "armed and dangerous."

The FBI is seeking information about a man who assaulted a federal officer and caused damage to government property in LA this weekend. A reward of up to $50,000 is offered for information leading to his identification, arrest and conviction. Details: https://t.co/jMhLTGiTFX pic.twitter.com/zyHgJHuQLW — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) June 8, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel reinforced the message sent by the Trump Administration: "if you assault a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail—period".

"Doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we @FBI will," he said.