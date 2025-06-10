"We will not let this stand": California governor sues Trump for deploying National Guard to Los Angeles

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de junio, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta demanded Monday that the US president's administration, Donald Trump, not deploy the state's National Guard in the city of Los Angeles amid protests against federal immigration raids, which they called "an unequivocal step toward authoritarianism." In a statement, the two detailed that the lawsuit was necessary to put an end to the "illegal and unnecessary takeover" of the National Guard, which Newsom and Bonta said "has needlessly escalated chaos and violence in the Los Angeles region."

In the lawsuit, the members of the administration expressly named were not only Trump but also U.S. Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth, as well as the department he heads. In that legal action, Newsom and Bonta argued that the seizure represents a clear violation of the country's Constitution and exceeds presidential authority under Title 10, as they argued that the seizure has taken place without the governor's participation or consent and because it was completely unjustified.

"A manufactured crisis."

In the statement, Bonta detailed that Trump's order to deploy federalized National Guard troops to the city, even in the face of the expressed opposition of the governor and all local authorities, was not only unnecessary but also counterproductive. "The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends. Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the President's authority under the law - and not one we take lightly. We're asking a court to put a stop to the unlawful, unprecedented order," the attorney general added.

For his part, the Democratic governor expressed his disagreement with the Trump administration's decision to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles, a measure that he called "a manufactured crisis." Likewise, Newsom accused the Republican leader of "intentionally causing chaos, terrorizing communities, and endangering the principles of our great democracy." Finally, the progressive leader pointed out that what Trump has done "is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism. We will not let this stand."