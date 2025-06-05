Voz media US Voz.us
Steve Bannon calls for Elon Musk to be deported, investigated and his U.S. contracts canceled

According to Bannon, the Trump Administration should investigate Musk's immigration status, stating “I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien and he should be deported from the country immediately.”

Bannon at CPAC/ Saul LoebAFP

The growing rivalry between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has reached a new high point, with White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon urging the Republican Administration to crack down on the entrepreneur.

In a telephone interview with The New York Times (NYT), Bannon, one of Musk's most vocal critics in recent months, called for the cancellation of all of Musk's government contracts and the launch of multiple investigations into his person, calling him an "illegal immigrant" and demanding his immediate deportation.

Bannon, who has repeatedly expressed his distrust of Musk, accused the Tesla and SpaceX CEO of being a national security risk.

In the same regard, Bannon said the Trump Administration should investigate Musk's immigration status, stating “I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien and he should be deported from the country immediately.”

He also urged scrutiny of Musk's alleged drug use, the NYT notes, as well as his attempt to obtain classified information about China from the Pentagon, according to the media outlet.

The statements come amid growing friction between Musk and the Trump administration, following the entrepreneur's departure from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Kanye West steps in to mediate

In the midst of this dispute, rapper and Trump supporter Kanye West, known for his controversial comments, has attempted to mediate between the two.

In a message posted on X, Musk's platform, West wrote: “Broooos please noooooo” accompanied by an emoji of two people hugging, adding, “We love you both so much.

Musk lashes out at Trump's mega-bill

Musk, who had been a key Trump ally during the 2024 campaign, spending millions of dollars to support his re-election, has distanced himself from the president after publicly criticizing his bill and calling it a "disgusting abomination."
