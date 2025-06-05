Steve Bannon calls for Elon Musk to be deported, investigated and his U.S. contracts canceled

Published by Agustina Blanco 5 de junio, 2025

The growing rivalry between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has reached a new high point, with White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon urging the Republican Administration to crack down on the entrepreneur.

In a telephone interview with The New York Times (NYT), Bannon, one of Musk's most vocal critics in recent months, called for the cancellation of all of Musk's government contracts and the launch of multiple investigations into his person, calling him an "illegal immigrant" and demanding his immediate deportation.

Bannon, who has repeatedly expressed his distrust of Musk, accused the Tesla and SpaceX CEO of being a national security risk.

In the same regard, Bannon said the Trump Administration should investigate Musk's immigration status, stating “I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien and he should be deported from the country immediately.”

He also urged scrutiny of Musk's alleged drug use, the NYT notes, as well as his attempt to obtain classified information about China from the Pentagon, according to the media outlet.

The statements come amid growing friction between Musk and the Trump administration, following the entrepreneur's departure from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Kanye West steps in to mediate



In the midst of this dispute, rapper and Trump supporter Kanye West, known for his controversial comments, has attempted to mediate between the two.

In a message posted on X, Musk's platform, West wrote: “Broooos please noooooo” accompanied by an emoji of two people hugging, adding, “We love you both so much.”

Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much — ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025