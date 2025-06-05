Biden calls Trump's investigation into health care cover-ups 'ridiculous'
The former president’s response comes after Trump’s Wednesday night directive ordering Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the use of an autopen for signing presidential pardons and executive orders.
Former U.S. President Joe Biden dismissed the Trump administration’s order to investigate his health as a mere distraction aimed at pushing through “disastrous legislation” that cuts essential programs.
"Let's be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions on pardons, executive orders, legislation and proclamations. Any insinuation that I didn't is ridiculous and false," Biden said in a message reported by AFP.
The former president’s response came after Trump, on Wednesday night, ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Biden’s use of an autopen to sign presidential pardons and executive orders, alleging that his administration was concealing health issues.
Trump's order to investigate possible tampering
Trump’s order comes amid growing Republican scrutiny over Biden’s frequent use of an autopen and concerns about his cognitive decline.
The memo asserted that Biden’s cognitive decline became apparent during the final stretch of his administration, yet his electronic signature continued to appear on White House documents authorizing major policy changes and issuing unprecedented, wide-ranging pardons.
The directive instructed Bondi and her team to investigate whether any of Biden’s aides took part in concealing the former president’s mental and physical condition. It also called for an inquiry into whether any agreements were made to dismiss video evidence of Biden’s cognitive impairment as false, who authorized the use of the autopen, and which official documents were signed using the device.
Politics
Biden's team claims he had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer before
Virginia Martínez
Politics
Trump maintains confidence in White House medical team despite Biden's cancer case
Sabrina Martin
Biden's cancer
Former Democratic President Joe Biden was diagnosed in April with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a statement from his personal office.
Accusations of cover-up against Democrats
Conservative activist Laura Loomer, who has long promoted claims about Biden’s physical and mental decline, alleged that the diagnosis had been deliberately concealed during the election season.
"As I reported months ago, Biden has been terminally ill for some time. Now they're announcing it to generate pity before a book comes out about his mental decline and how they hid his true condition," Loomer said.
Conservative commentator Tim Pool echoed similar suspicions, accusing Democrats of a cover-up.
"This is cancer with bone metastasis, it's advanced. If he had the best medical care for four years, they should have caught it. He most likely had it since before he left the campaign. The Democrats knew about it," Pool said.