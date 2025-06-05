Biden calls Trump's investigation into health care cover-ups 'ridiculous'

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de junio, 2025

Former U.S. President Joe Biden dismissed the Trump administration’s order to investigate his health as a mere distraction aimed at pushing through “disastrous legislation” that cuts essential programs.

"Let's be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions on pardons, executive orders, legislation and proclamations. Any insinuation that I didn't is ridiculous and false," Biden said in a message reported by AFP.

The former president’s response came after Trump, on Wednesday night, ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Biden’s use of an autopen to sign presidential pardons and executive orders, alleging that his administration was concealing health issues.

Trump's order to investigate possible tampering

Trump’s order comes amid growing Republican scrutiny over Biden’s frequent use of an autopen and concerns about his cognitive decline.

The memo asserted that Biden’s cognitive decline became apparent during the final stretch of his administration, yet his electronic signature continued to appear on White House documents authorizing major policy changes and issuing unprecedented, wide-ranging pardons.

The directive instructed Bondi and her team to investigate whether any of Biden’s aides took part in concealing the former president’s mental and physical condition. It also called for an inquiry into whether any agreements were made to dismiss video evidence of Biden’s cognitive impairment as false, who authorized the use of the autopen, and which official documents were signed using the device.

Biden's cancer

Former Democratic President Joe Biden was diagnosed in April with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a statement from his personal office.