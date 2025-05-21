Biden's team claims he had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer before

Published by Virginia Martínez 21 de mayo, 2025

A spokesman for former President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer until last week and that his last blood test for the disease was 11 years ago.

The statement came after current President Donald Trump said Monday he was surprised that his predecessor and political rival’s cancer had not been reported for "some time," fueling speculation of a cover-up.

Biden’s office announced Sunday that the 82-year-old former president had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which had spread to his bones, shortly after a nodule was found in his prostate gland.

"President Biden's last known PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test was in 2014," a Biden spokesman said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer," he said.

Prostate cancer, the most common cancer among men, can be detected early through blood tests that measure prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a protein produced by the prostate.

However, specialists consulted by AFP say annual PSA tests starting at age 70 are not recommended for everyone, as the disease can sometimes go unnoticed or develop rapidly.

Concerns about Biden’s health followed him during last year’s re-election campaign, which he ultimately abandoned, and have resurfaced in recent weeks ahead of the release of a book detailing his reported physical decline.

Biden on Monday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" he received following his diagnosis.