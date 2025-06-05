Trump directs Bondi to probe Biden's use of autopen for pardons, admin's cover-up of mental decline

Published by Just The News 5 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate former President Joe Biden's use of an autopen to sign presidential pardons and executive orders, while his administration covered up his health issues.

The order comes as Republicans have been raising questions regarding the former president's frequent use of an autopen and his declining mental acuity for over a year.

"The Counsel to the President, in consultation with the Attorney General and the head of any other relevant executive department or agency, shall investigate, to the extent permitted by law, whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President," Trump ordered.

The memorandum claimed that it was clear Biden's mental cognition was declining in the final stretch of his administration, yet his signature still appeared electronically on White House documents that enacted significant policy changes and unprecedented sweeping pardons.

"This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history," the president said. “The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden’s signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts.”

The directive ordered Bondi and her team to probe any activity by Biden's aides to hide the former president's mental and physical condition, whether aides made any agreements to cooperatively and falsely deem recorded videos of Biden's cognitive inability as fake, who authorized the use of the autopen, and what documents the pen was used on.

