Trump spoke with Putin and warns that there will be no ‘immediate peace’ in Ukraine

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump spoke Wednesday on the phone with his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin.

In a Truth Social post, which was deleted minutes later, the Republican front-runner claimed that during the call that lasted more than an hour they were able to discuss the Russian bomber attack and other attacks perpetrated by both sides.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace," Trump said in his post.

According to the Republican leader, "President Putin did say, and very firmly, that he will have to respond to the recent airfield attack."

Donald Trump's post on Truth SocialTruth Social-Donald J. Trump.

"We also talked about Iran, and the fact that time is running out for Iran to make a decision on nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!" wrote Trump.

Also, the president claimed to have told Putin that "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons" and said he believed the two were in agreement on this point.

"President Putin suggested that he would participate in the conversations with Iran and that, perhaps, he could be helpful in bringing this to a quick conclusion," Trump said after the call with the Kremlin leader.

Also, the president said that in his opinion "Iran has taken too long to make a decision on this very important issue."

"We will need a definitive answer in a very short time," the Republican leader stated.