Ukraine launches an impressive attack with drones hidden in trucks throughout Russian territory

Published by Juan Peña 1 de junio, 2025

The Ukrainian military, with the help of the SBU intelligence service, launched an attack on Russian air capabilities. The attack, which according to initial reports has destroyed more than 40 Russian aircraft, has hit several air bases spread across the Russian territory.

This attack, one of the most impressive Ukraine has carried out against Russia, comes on the same day that Kiev and Moscow confirmed a new direct summit between authorities of the two countries in Istanbul.

The operation, dubbed "Web," had been in preparation for more than a year, according to Ukrainian media. It involved an attack using suicide drones that were smuggled into Russia hidden in transport trucks.

The Ukrainian intelligence service saw to it that the trucks were spread over as wide an area as possible and reached points near Russian military bases. The drones were allegedly hidden in a false ceiling of the trucks and were released this Sunday to hit air bases near their takeoff site.

According to Ukrainian media outlet Kyiv Independent, there are some 40 Russian aircraft that have been disabled by these means. These would be Russian strategic bombers. Estimates of the amount of damage amount to several hundred million dollars.

"The SBU first transported FPV drones to Russia, and later, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of mobile wooden cabins, already placed on trucks," a Ukrainian military source told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the same source, one of the airfields aattacked was Belaya airbase, in Russia's Irkutsk province, more than 2,500 miles from Ukraine.

Also attacked were Olenya airbase in Russia's Murmansk oblast, Diaghilev airbase in Russia's Ryazan oblast, and Ivanovo airbase in Russia's Ivanovo oblast.

"Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s," the report added.