Trump pressures Sen. Rand Paul to support the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act"
The message, disseminated via Truth Social, warns that a "no" vote would be tantamount to aligning with Democrats.
President Donald Trump intensified his pressure this weekend on Sen. Rand Paul, whom he publicly urged not to oppose the "great and wonderful" legislative package, which is key to his economic vision. The message, disseminated through his social network Truth Social, warns that a no vote would be tantamount to aligning with Democrats and opening the door to a massive tax increase and a possible default on the national debt.
"If Senator Rand Paul votes against our Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, he is voting for, along with the radical left Democrats, a 68% tax increase and, perhaps even more importantly, a first-time-ever default on U.S. debt. Rand will be playing right into the hands of the Democrats," Trump wrote.
Key bill at risk from domestic opposition
The legislative package - which combines spending cuts, tax breaks, border security funding, and other conservative priorities - passed by a slim margin in the House. But in the Senate, where Republicans can barely afford to lose three votes, it faces significant resistance from within the party itself.
Rand Paul, a senator from Kentucky and a regular figure in Trump's ideological line, has disassociated himself on this occasion by strongly opposing the debt ceiling increase, one of the central components of the plan. "No Congress has ever approved a debt ceiling so large!" he declared Sunday on X, criticizing the $5 trillion increase included in the current version.
Luis Francisco Orozco
The Republican dilemma
Trump, for his part, is betting on economic growth and the promise of future spending cuts as the solution. "America will be greater than ever before!" he topped off his release, seeking to consolidate popular support to pressure undecided senators.