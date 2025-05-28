Elon Musk publicly stated he was 'disappointed' by Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de mayo, 2025

South African tycoon Elon Musk, who recently stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in President Donald Trump's administration, expressed disappointment Sunday during an interview with CBS. He criticized the cost of the domestic policy bill approved by Republicans in the House of Representatives, which was openly supported by Trump.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said on CBS’s Sunday Morning.

According to several economists and the U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the tax provisions in Trump’s legislative package, titled the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act," would increase the country’s fiscal deficit by $3.8 trillion by 2034. This has led several Republican leaders to oppose the bill, arguing that it needs significant reforms before they can support it. “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion,” the South African tycoon said during his interview with CBS News.

Disagreement with Trump

Musk’s comments during the interview suggest he clearly disagrees with Trump, who has been enthusiastically promoting his legislative package in recent weeks. Although the bill passed the House of Representatives, it still needs Senate approval. The legislation would expand the Republican president’s flagship 2017 tax cuts, impose new work requirements for Medicaid recipients, increase spending on border security, and even eliminate tax credits for clean energy.

During the first few months of the Trump administration, Musk was one of the most prominent figures, leading his DOGE team as they toured government agencies to implement across-the-board cuts. Their efforts faced legal challenges and criticism from both Democratic and Republican leaders.